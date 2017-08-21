Get special parts made from 50 iglidur high-performance plastics

Lubrication and maintenance-free parts for moving applications can now be produced in small batches using custom-made 3D-printed injection moulding tools from motion plastics specialist igus. Treotham offers their customers the option to get these special parts made by choosing from the entire range of 50 iglidur high-performance plastics for use in high load, food contact, underwater or heat applications.

Injection-moulded, printed or machined from bar stock, lubrication-free parts such as gears or plain bearings can be obtained by customers quickly and cost-effectively. Users can also address difficult technical challenges quickly by means of a 3D-printed mould as well as the tried and tested iglidur materials.

Producing injection moulds from steel is comparatively expensive, takes longer and is only feasible for large quantities. However, special Tribo solutions can be produced in desired quantities with a 3D-printed mould quickly, helping achieve up to 80 per cent cost savings in production.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation Pty Ltd website, www.treotham.com.au or phone 02 9907 1788.