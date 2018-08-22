Flexible UV stabilised EMC/VSD cables and accessories

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham presents the Treoflex-UV electromagnetic compatibility/ variable speed drive (EMC/VSD) cables, specially constructed to supply power to motors from frequency converters while maintaining full electromagnetic compatibility.

Produced in Europe to the highest standards, these cables feature a UV stabilised special transparent orange outer sheath and cross-linked XLPE core insulation to guarantee maximum carrying capacity, while maintaining low cable capacitance at the same time in comparison with cables featuring PVC insulation.

The UV stabilised EMC/VSD cables are suitable for both fixed installations and moveable connections in industrial equipment, process lines and machines operating in dry and damp rooms.

The standard cable stock ranges from 1.5mm² up to 240mm². From 6mm² to 240mm² the cables utilise the three split earth design, which features a symmetrical 3 core design improving EMC compliance compared to the 4 core version. The three split earth design also reduces the outer diameter of the cable allowing for easier termination into cable glands.

Treotham offers a full range of Lapp EMC cable glands that perfectly complement the EMC cables. The SKINTOP MS-M BRUSH brass cable gland with double lamella gasket is faster, has a low resistance 360° screen contact, and is simple to assemble. The SKINTOP MS-SC-M brass cable gland with low resistance screen contact is a highly conductive, flexible EMC contact that is also easy to assemble.

Treotham also supplies an extensive range of various cables including control cables, power cables, data cables, crane cables, single cores, high temperature cables, bus/Devicenet cables, solar cables, instrumentation cables and chainflex cables for moving applications. With a full range of Lapp cables and accessories, Treotham offers a total solution for any application.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.