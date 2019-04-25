Flexible Ethernet cables for e-chains with CC-Link IE field certificate

Treotham has introduced two new chainflex CAT5e and CAT6 cables with predictable and guaranteed service life and certification for CC-Link IE protocols. CAT5e or CAT6 cables are indispensable for the implementation of Industry 4.0 in automation. igus has now developed two highly flexible Ethernet cables, CFBUS.045 and CFBUS.049, for use in energy chains. The new cables have now been tested by independent institutes and received the certificate for CC-Link IE protocols for the Asiatic region as well as UL certification, increased to 600 volts, for the American market.

Industrial Ethernet is the future step for the digitised factory of tomorrow. Many studies show that the world of fieldbus is stagnating, and the number of Ethernet nodes is increasing, with high double-digit growth rates. This is true in Asia and increasingly in Europe as well, and users are choosing CC-Link IE (Industrial Ethernet) technologies. These systems offer seamless data exchange on all levels of a production facility, from the highest control level to the manufacturing levels.

The CC-Link IE controller network has been designed for the rapid exchange of large amounts of data in a factory or production plant, whereas the CC-Link IE field network has been optimised for connection of a wide range of devices and their connection to other existing networks such as the standard CC-Link. These increasing requirements for industrial Ethernet communication nodes call for a secure and long-lasting connection between the components to meet the continuously growing amounts of data being transferred.

The CAT5e and CAT6 chainflex Ethernet cables are exactly the right choice to ensure this communication. With over 76 million strokes and a bend radius of 9.5 x d in test 3089, they have been able to clearly demonstrate their exceptionally long service life in the igus test laboratory.

chainflex cables for secure and reliable data transfer

A big challenge in industrial environments is the limited life of data flows due to ageing of the moving cables. Treotham is the only supplier to offer the igus CFBUS.045 CFBUS.PUR.045, CFBUS.PVC.045 (CAT5e) and CFBUS.049, CFBUS.PUR.049 and CFBUS.PVC.049 (CAT6) series of BUS cables. The most extensive range of cables on the market has been specially developed and tested for use in energy chains. With over two billion test cycles and more than 1.4 million electrical tests per year, igus is the number one choice for moving cables in energy chains. All test data is also entered in an online tool, which precisely predicts the service life of all chainflex cables. A further proof of cable quality is provided by the certifications: All new BUS cables have been certified by the CLPA CC-Link Partner Association after extensive electrical tests, whereby the cables also have the increased 600 volt UL certification.

Ethernet cables with guarantee for industrial communication

Treotham supplies 1,350 types of igus cable, the widest range of energy chain cables on the market with the world's most extensive selection of international certifications such as the CC-Link certificate. The motion cable specialist has also been supplying UL-certified chainflex cables for mechanical and plant engineering for more than 25 years. For exporting companies, this means simple customs clearance for easy entry into the United States. Due to the constant testing of all chainflex cables in the in-house 2,750-square-metre test laboratory, igus is the only manufacturer in the world to offer a 36-month guarantee on its complete cable range, including the new Ethernet cables for CAT5e and CAT6.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.