Flexible Conduits from Treotham

Treotham has been selling top quality PMA cable systems in Australia since 1993. The high-quality Swiss products have rapidly established PMA as the market leader in conduit systems worldwide. Our range of more than 6,500 products gives customers the protection they need in railway, mechanical engineering, mining equipment and shipbuilding applications.. PMA products are also the solution of choice in automation, building installations and other projects where power and data cables require dependable protection.

Treotham supplies a large range of PMA products including: