Flexible Conduits from Treotham

by Treotham
1300 65 75 64

Treotham has been selling top quality PMA cable systems in Australia since 1993. The high-quality Swiss products have rapidly established PMA as the market leader in conduit systems worldwide. Our range of more than 6,500 products gives customers the protection they need in railway, mechanical engineering, mining equipment and shipbuilding applications.. PMA products are also the solution of choice in automation, building installations and other projects where power and data cables require dependable protection.

Treotham supplies a large range of PMA products including:

  • Conduits
  • Connectors
  • Conduit accessories
  • Divisable system
  • Jumbo system
  • PMAFix Pro
  • PMA JACK
  • PMA Automation
  • PMA Ex System
  • EMC/EMV System
  • Fire barrier solutions
  • Food and beverage conduit
  • Conduit for special applications
  • Robotic and Automation conduit
  • Multilayer solutions for rail applications
Treotham information and contact details

Contact Treotham

14 Sydenham Road
Brookvale
NSW 2100
Tel: 1300 65 75 64
Fax: 02 9907 1778

