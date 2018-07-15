Find the right energy supply with igus’ robot equipment configurator

Treotham presents a new robot equipment configurator from igus, designed to help users find a safe energy supply for industrial robots. The free online tool can be used to find the ideal system for virtually every robot available on the market from over 400 models.

Industrial robots are capable of high-performance three-dimensional movement. Energy supply systems reliably protect cables and hoses during these highly dynamic movements, often in three-shift operation for many years. However, appropriate protection is only guaranteed if all the components of the energy supply system are matched to the respective robot model – this can involve a time-consuming and error-prone selection process.

igus’ robot equipment configurator enables users to quickly find the right system based on the triflex R energy chain available from Treotham. Easy to install and easy to fill, this multi-axis energy chain protects moving cables on the robot in every direction, thus increasing its service life in operation.

With the online robot equipment tool, the user saves time and money during the configuration. The user simply selects the robot manufacturer, and picks the type and model as well as the axes that they want to equip. The picture then shows visualisations of the robot and components of the energy supply system.

The user selects a retraction system, which keeps the energy chain under tensile stress to avoid looping and protect against damage. The user configures the triflex R e-chain type and the size. Optionally, they can then add extra protectors and triflex R chain links. The configurator automatically creates a list of all the components of the energy supply system. One more click will take the user to the CAD models of the components and a PDF report of the configuration.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.