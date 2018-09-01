Extended life lead screw nuts made of high performance iglidur J200

igus has added a new range of lead screw nuts made from the durable iglidur J200 material to their lead screw systems available online as well as in the catalogue. The new lead screw nut material extends service life three-fold with superior wear-resistant properties. igus’ online shop allows the designer to configure high helix, trapezoidal and metric threads online with the lead screw configurator and predict the service life of the nut. In addition to the three common lead screw materials, the designer can choose from nine different lubrication-free and maintenance-free nut materials including the high performance iglidur J200 material.

The self-lubricating lead screw drives are used in a wide range of applications, including extendable platform steps on commuter trains, 3D printers, and valve actuators and fittings in the chemical and process engineering sectors. To address these diverse functions, the engineer can configure their design online in the igus lead screw configurator, choosing from a wide variety of drive systems and technologies. In addition to metric threads, trapezoidal and high helix lead screw threads are also available, with the latter capable of replacing toothed belt or pneumatic drives.

With more than 70 different lead screw pitches, 3 lead screw materials and 9 different nut materials including the new iglidur J200, in 10 different versions, igus offers the widest selection worldwide with more than 5,000 lead screw combinations.

In the igus test laboratory, the new lead screw nuts made of high-performance iglidur J200 achieved a service life three times longer than that of a standard material for nuts running on hard-anodised aluminium lead screws. When used in combination with aluminium, this new nut material reduces noise, dampens vibration and is lightweight.

Lead screw nuts made of high-performance iglidur J200 are used in train and aircraft door systems, as well as applications in the handling and automation sectors. Cylindrical or flanged lead screw nuts, which are also suitable for use on high helix and self-locking trapezoidal threads, are available from Treotham to order from stock.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.