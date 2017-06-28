Euchner’s transponder coded safety switches for ATEX applications

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham announces that the CES-C04-AP/AR transponder coded safety switches from Euchner can now be used in potentially explosive atmospheres in zone 2 (gases) and zone 22 (dusts). Existing ATEX directives and corresponding standards place special requirements on the equipment from which an ignition hazard can start.

Placed inside a specially developed plastic housing guard to effectively protect the safety switch against the effects of possible impacts, the CES-C04-AP/AR meets the requirements of the ATEX directive.

For explosion protection, the compact safety switches are available as interlocking devices without guard locking or with monitored guard locking for the safety of personnel.

The CES-C04-AP/AR transponder coded safety switches also feature status LED indications readily visible through windows in the housing guard. Installed CES-C04 devices in the field can be retrofitted at any time.

Please visit Treotham Automation at www.treotham.com.au or phone 02 9907 1788.