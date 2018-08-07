Euchner’s smallest safety switch for Industry 4.0

Treotham presents the CES-C07 safety switches from Euchner, designed to supplement the frequently used option of connecting sensors in series by adding much more comprehensive diagnostics. The devices provide process-relevant parameters in real time, thereby guaranteeing information for preventive maintenance. The sensors measure relevant parameters in the surroundings to indicate problems before machine failure can occur. This system can even detect tampering attempts.

When safety module ESM-CB is used, this information is polled automatically from each switch in the chain and provided to the control system via IO-Link. In addition to featuring functions such as weak-range indication, highly visible display LEDs, and a safety classification in category 4 / PL e, the switch can also be approached from three directions, allowing it to be mounted in different positions.

The standard M12 plug integrated directly into the switch permits connection using standard M12 cables. Another benefit is the option of incorporating mechanical safety switches in the series connection of CES devices.

Measuring only 18mm in width, the slimline safety module ESM-CB is multifunctional as it combines an evaluation unit, safety relay and IO-Link device in a single unit, offering everything you need to secure a small machine.

You can connect two safety circuits to the inputs: one with which the device can monitor an emergency-stop chain or the switching contacts of mechanical safety switches; and the other for evaluating a switch chain comprising the new safety switches CES-C07. Two redundant, safe relay contacts enable the direct switching of loads up to 6 A mps.

The safety module is in a constant dialogue with the connected devices, polling each sensor for information including the system state, ambient conditions, and sensor data such as the sensor type and version number, allowing you to communicate at Industry 4.0 level.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.