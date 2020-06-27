e-spool flex cable reels with worm guide for more safety

With the modular e-spool flex, cables can be stowed away easily and safely - for example, on robot operating panels.

igus presents a new range of cable reels featuring a worm guide that ensures more safety on operating panels and in assembly areas.

The new e-spool flex from igus helps move cables safely and stow them away quickly. The new igus cable reel can guide all cables and hoses for the transmission of energy, media and data without interruption. This increases safety at manual workstations and operating panels. The worm guide allows for quick installation of the cable reel – the cable is inserted in a few simple steps and the e-spool flex is ready for use.

In order to be able to use tools and operating panels flexibly in production, appropriately long cables and hoses are required. However, these are often strewn across the hall floor without any protection, creating a tripping hazard.

Cable reels with slip rings offer a solution for energy transmission, but are often only available as a complete package with a new cable. However, the fast transmission of large amounts of data and media is very complicated with slip rings. Therefore, igus has now developed the e-spool flex, a cable reel with a worm guide. The new cable winder does not require a slip ring, and can guide bus cables and hoses for air and liquids without interruption.

“The user can easily install their existing cable in the system. This saves costs and increases the safety of the workplace," explains Jörg Ottersbach, head of the e-chains business unit at igus GmbH.

For fast assembly, igus relies on a worm guide in which the cable or hose is inserted. The guide is then inserted into the winding housing of the e-spool flex in a few simple steps. This means that cables can move flexibly and freely, and are quickly and cleanly stowed away after use.

Extension lengths of up to 15 metres possible

The new e-spool flex is available in two versions: a low-cost version with a manual turner to wind up the cable or an automatic solution with a brake and a spring-driven return mechanism. The e-spool flex is available in three sizes for cables with a diameter of 5 to 11 millimetres and an extension length of 5 to 15 metres. The cables can be quickly replaced at any time.

In addition to a subsequent integration of the e-spool flex with an existing cable, Treotham also offers the igus cable reel solution fully harnessed with chainflex cables specifically designed for moving applications. Thanks to numerous tests in the company's own 3,800-square-metre test laboratory, igus gives a unique 36-month guarantee on all cables.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.