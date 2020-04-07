Durable ILME HNM inserts from Treotham

I would like to enquire about Treotham

The ILME HNM – High Number of Matings series from Treotham is enriched with the combined inserts RX 12/2, a perfect solution for the automation sector, especially for test benches, three-phase AC induction motors and automatic tool changers (ATC) thanks to its outstanding durability that guarantees up to 10,000 mating cycles with dedicated enclosures.

Key features include a crimp connection, great resistance to strong vibrations and special antifriction lubrication treatment. The ILME HNM inserts have 12 poles 40 A and 690 V + 2 auxiliary poles 10 A and 250 V.

The inserts must be used with the dedicated gold-plated crimp contacts of the RD 10 A series and the new RX 40 A series, which complete the HNM range of products offering high performance for your industrial application.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.