Design wear resistant double gears with igus online configurator

The online gear configurator from igus is enabling designers to quickly manufacture wear-resistant double gears without tools using 3D printing technology.

An essential part of the everyday life of designers, double gears feature plastic components that are used when force, torque or speed in gears need to be changed over more than one stage. Quiet and durable, they perform this task only if the geometry of the teeth is optimal.

However, manufacturing these gears without tools can be complex and time-consuming, with even slight inaccuracies increasing the wear and the noise. The online gear configurator from igus allows double gears to be designed automatically in a few seconds and ordered through Treotham .

To quickly design single or double gears, the user can upload the CAD data for the gears on the online tool. A lubrication-free, high-performance plastic specifically developed for gears ensures a long service life of the configured part during operation.

The designer needs to select the appropriate gear module and set the number of teeth and the transmission of torque. The online configurator automatically uses this data to create the 3D model of the double gear with optimally modelled involute gear teeth, guaranteeing a quiet and long-lasting operation. This process is accomplished without complex and error-prone manual work or an external CAD programme. The 3D model then goes into 3D printing.

Thanks to the lubrication- and maintenance-free material iglidur I6 specifically developed for gears, the gears produced by the 3D printer are robust and wear-resistant. A test in the in-house igus laboratory has proven that a gear made of iglidur I6 has no measurable wear after a million cycles at 5N/m torque and 12rpm. In comparison, a milled gear made of the thermoplastic polyoxymethylene (POM) is already severely worn-out after 321,000 cycles, resulting in a much shorter service life.

For more information, please visit the Treotham website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.