CTP series media resistant safety switches for harsh environments

Treotham introduces a new range of robust safety switches from Euchner for use in packaging and food industries that are often exposed to harsh conditions. Safety switches operating in harsh production environments wear out quickly with the constant exposure to aggressive cleaning agents, acidic liquids and high-pressure cleaning devices.

Euchner’s CTP series safety switches used in in guard locking devices are made from tough media-resistant stainless steel for maximum durability. Critical components such as plugs, cover screws and guide bushes feature a high-quality stainless steel construction, minimising wear from exposure.

Similar to all safety switches from the CTP series, the stainless steel safety switch also achieves category 4/PLe in accordance with EN ISO 13849-1, without additional fault exclusion. It complies with all the requirements of EN ISO 14119.

CTP switches combine IP67 and IP69K ratings with a locking force of 3,900N to provide excellent performance in demanding environments.

Stainless steel CTP safety switches are available throughout Australia from Treotham.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.