Cost-effective lightweight drylin telescopic rails by igus

With the new cost-effective polymer igus telescopic rails, up to 64% weight can be saved.

Treotham introduces the world's first telescopic guide from igus made from high-performance polymers using the injection moulding method.

The world's first polymer telescopic rail by igus demonstrates what 100% plastic can do. It is light, quick to assemble and, thanks to injection moulding, cost-effective. The telescopic rail can be used to easily pull out and adjust drawers, seats and headrests among others. For this, igus relies entirely on its durable and wear-resistant high-performance polymers. Available in three colours, the new drylin rail also adapts visually to the respective environment.

In aeroplanes, cars, trains or furniture construction, it is important to use durable components that are lightweight and quick to assemble. This is why igus has now developed a telescopic guide completely made of high-performance polymers. With the drylin NT series, igus already offers telescopic guides made of aluminium and polymer, which glide smoothly and evenly due to the use of tribologically optimised high-performance polymers. However, every gram counts in seat adjustments or drawers in aircraft and cars.

"That's why we have now developed the first telescopic guide completely made of high-performance polymers. Compared to the drylin NT-35 telescopic rail, it is 64 per cent lighter with the same extension length," explains Stefan Niermann, drylin drive technology division manager.

"If we replaced metal rails in ten kitchen containers – each having six drawers – with our new polymer telescopic rails on board an aircraft, the weight of the containers would be reduced by 11 kilograms, saving over 33 tons of fuel in an Airbus A340-400 in 20 years of operation."

The new polymer guide doesn’t use rolling balls, and external lubricants are not necessary. The corrosion-resistant guides are, therefore, also suitable for use in hygienic areas such as packaging or medical technology.

The new polymer telescopic rail has a length of 150 millimetres and can be extended by a further 150 millimetres. Thanks to a snap-on hook system, the guide is quickly and intuitively mounted and ready for installation. The drylin polymer telescopic rail is available in white, light grey and dark grey, allowing it to be adapted to the respective environment. Other colours and extension lengths are available on request.

In addition to the new polymer telescopic rail, Treotham offers its drylin NT telescopic rails with a width of 35 millimetres and 60 millimetres for higher loads. They allow a continuous extension of up to 1200 or 2000 millimetres. For the drylin NT telescopic guides, igus relies on guide rails made of hard anodised aluminium, which have high rigidity.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.