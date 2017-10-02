Conveying goods precisely and quickly with igus knife edge rollers

Gentle and speedy transport of goods is critical in the materials handling and packaging industry

Knife edge rollers from igus are offering optimum results in high speed conveying applications through precise and quick movement of goods, especially in constrained spaces.

Gentle and speedy transport of goods is critical in the materials handling and packaging industry. When conveyor belts have to be deflected with precision in narrow spaces with narrow radii, knife edge rollers from igus offer a cost-effective, lubrication-free and maintenance-free solution. Developed by igus from the high performance plastic iglidur H1 material especially for belt deflections in applications involving high transport speeds, the new knife edge rollers not only deliver better performance at higher conveying speeds but also have a very long service life even at high temperatures.

Since the rollers are exposed to aggressive cleaning media, the use of the chemically resistant iglidur H1 material delivers an important advantage to the application. These rollers are, therefore, particularly suitable for the packaging, materials handling, automation and food technology sectors.

The use of iglidur H1 in the latest knife edge rollers expands the igus range to a total of four materials. To implement exact deflection of conveyor belts, igus has developed a standard range for different application areas.

In addition to the new iglidur H1 for high transport speeds, igus offers the universally applicable iglidur P210, as well as the FDA-compliant material iglidur A180 for temperatures up to 90 degrees Celsius, and iglidur A350 for application environments with temperatures of up to 180 degrees Celsius, both of which are particularly suitable for use in the food industry.

All the rollers are characterised by a compact design and long service life, thus contributing to the high efficiency of the machines.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 02 9907 1788.