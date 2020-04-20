Compact Ilme 21.21 enclosures from Treotham

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham has expanded its series of compact Ilme 21.21 enclosures, offering a new range of products designed to meet all types of environmental requirements and installation needs.

Developed for large diameter cables using an M25 cable entry, the new hoods become a perfect solution for the robotics and automation sectors thanks to the wiring flexibility and compact size.

The MKA metal hoods are available in several variants according to the application demands, including standard, EMC shielded or resistant to aggressive environments. They are also available with classic lever with rolls or with rigid stainless or galvanised steel lever for higher mechanical loads and are suitable for free cable-to-cable joints.

Made of thermoplastic material, the MK insulating hoods are available in two different colours: the standard RAL 7035 light grey or RAL 9005 black. The line includes models with pegs or locking lever, with or without glued sealing gasket.

The MGK metal hoods meet the demands for high protection. Thanks to the special black conductive coating and the tight screw or bayonet locking, they grant an IP68 degree of protection.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.