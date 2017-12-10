Search
Compact drylin E linear robots ensuring precision in small spaces
Compact drylin E linear robots ensuring precision in small spaces

By Treotham 10 December 2017
article image igus’ drylin E linear robot
02 99071788

The new range of compact linear robots has been developed by igus to accomplish automation tasks in limited space production processes. The automation of production processes is becoming increasingly important in order to manufacture products within the shortest possible time and at low cost.

Designed to move with ease and precision in the smallest of spaces, the drylin E linear robots from igus are lubrication-free and maintenance-free, making them ideal for a wide range of applications from medical technology with high safety requirements, and tasks in microelectronics to pick-and-place functions for very small series productions.

The drylin E linear robot can carry loads of up to 2.5 kilograms at maximum speeds of up to 0.5 metres per second in a small working envelope of 400 x 400 x 100 millimetres.

Key features of igus’ drylin E linear robots include two drylin ZLW toothed belt axes and one drylin GRW gear rack axis ensuring precise guidance and lubrication-free operation thanks to sliding elements made of high-performance plastics; optional mounting brackets for system profiles; and delivered ready to connect with NEMA17/23 stepper motors and encoders.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

