Cicoil’s halogen-free flat cables for green installations

Treotham has added a new halogen-free range to the high performance flexible flat cables by Cicoil.

Cicoil’s halogen-free flat cables are ideal for applications that require non-toxic, corrosion-free and environment-friendly cables. Free of harmful halogenated compounds, such as astatine, bromine, iodine, fluorine and chlorine, Cicoil’s cables also meet the Air Cleanliness Requirements of ISO 146441 and exceed the outgassing requirements of ASTM E595.

Regular electrical cables manufactured with PVC, Neoprene and Fluoropolymers require halogens to be added to make them flame retardant as well as withstand high temperatures. However, when cables containing halogens are burned, toxic fumes and acidic gases (when bonded with hydrogen) are produced, resulting in serious discomfort to the eyes, nose, mouth and throat, and causing severe respiratory damage, disorientation and even death.

However, there is no halogen or any additive in Cicoil’s proprietary Flexx-Sil jacketing material; being flame retardant (HFFR), these cables offer a safer alternative to those manufactured with harmful halogens. Due to its unique mixture of materials, the ultra-pure Flexx-Sil does not ignite easily – even if ignited, it will not produce black smoke or toxic gas during combustion.

Additionally, Cicoil’s crystal-clear, non-corrosive jacket does not contain colour additives, plasticisers or CFCs, which are typically found in most cable jacketing materials.

Cicoil’s halogen-free jacketing material has a temperature rating of -65°C to +260°C, and passes UL/CSA VW-1, FT 1 & FT 2, UL 94V-0 flammability testing and FAA burn testing. In addition, all cables are Class 1 Clean Room Rated and manufactured in an automated, climate controlled environment.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.