Cicoil network cables rated for Class 1 clean rooms

I would like to enquire about Treotham

Treotham presents a range of highly flexible networking cables from Cicoil, rated for Class 1 clean room use. Free of halogens, these network cables do not shed surface particulates, are ideal for cryogenic environments, and are excellent for use in semiconductor manufacturing equipment applications.

The contamination-free network cables also meet the air cleanliness requirements of ISO 146441, exceed the outgassing requirements of ASTM E595 and are suitable for vacuum environments as well.

Treotham's standard range of Cicoil network cables includes Ethernet (Cat 5e & Cat 6A), Dual Shielded Camera Link, Controlled Impedance, USB (2.0 & 3.0), Flexible Coax (50 ohm and 75 ohm), HDMI and Fire Wire Cables. Available for quick delivery, these cables are supplied completely assembled with connectors. Treotham also offers anti-friction coatings, custom shapes and torsion designs on request.

Key features of Cicoil network cables include lightweight designs providing uninterrupted reliability and long term flex service life; excellent alternative to round cables with no requirement for internal lubricants; patented extrusion process allowing individual shielded power and signal pairs to be separately encased in a single flat cable, while also meeting applicable data network speed and electrical requirements; spacing, insulation thickness and overall cable shape precisely controlled; and rectangular cross-section allowing multiple flat cables to be stacked with almost no wasted dead space between cables.

The crystal clear Flexx-Sil rubber outer jacket on the cable is self-healing from small punctures and will not wear, crack or deform due to long term exposure to deionised water, alcohol, tight routing, vibration, temperature extremes (-65°C to +165°C), UV light, mechanical stress and various chemicals.

Cicoil's network cables are UL recognised, CE conforming, and RoHS and REACH compliant, and are cured continuously, with no debris or material contamination in an automated, climate controlled environment.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website, www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.