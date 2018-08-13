Treotham introduces Chainflex hybrid servo cables for single cable solutions in drive technology.

To save installation space in energy chains, some manufacturers combine the servo cable for power transmission with the measuring system cable for position data transmission to create a ‘hybrid’ cable. The feedback of the position data to the servo controller is done frequently by various digital bus technologies.

When connecting these two cables into a hybrid cable, it is necessary to guarantee the necessary data transmission properties and the EMC behaviour of the cable for many million cycles. This requirement is addressed by the IGUS Chainflex range of cables - the only high flexible energy chain cable on the market offering a guarantee. All Chainflex cables come with a 36-month guarantee.

Treotham offers the full range of Chainflex cables including control, power, BUS, fibre optic, and robotic cables.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.