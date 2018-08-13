Search
Home > Chainflex hybrid servo cables for single cable solutions in drive technology
Related Supplier News
igus tech talk: 3 methods for installing a cable carrier vertically
igus tech talk: 3 methods for installing ...
When working with a cable carrier system such as an igus energy chain, there are a number of options for installation.
Low profile e-chains for safe cable guidance in confined spaces
Low profile e-chains for safe cable ...
Treotham introduces a new range of low profile cable-friendly energy chains designed for very small installation spaces.
igus hybrid bus cables for Ethernet and Profinet
igus hybrid bus cables for Ethernet ...
Treotham announces the availability of a new range of single cable solutions from igus specifically made for use in energy chains.

Chainflex hybrid servo cables for single cable solutions in drive technology

By Treotham 13 August 2018
Supplier News
article image Chainflex hybrid servo cables
logo
1300 65 75 64

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

Treotham introduces Chainflex hybrid servo cables for single cable solutions in drive technology.

To save installation space in energy chains, some manufacturers combine the servo cable for power transmission with the measuring system cable for position data transmission to create a ‘hybrid’ cable. The feedback of the position data to the servo controller is done frequently by various digital bus technologies.

When connecting these two cables into a hybrid cable, it is necessary to guarantee the necessary data transmission properties and the EMC behaviour of the cable for many million cycles. This requirement is addressed by the IGUS Chainflex range of cables - the only high flexible energy chain cable on the market offering a guarantee. All Chainflex cables come with a 36-month guarantee.

Treotham offers the full range of Chainflex cables including control, power, BUS, fibre optic, and robotic cables.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.

Visit Website
Related Products

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Cables Energy Chains Hybrid Cables