Bremen robots win 2019 RoboCup in Sydney

With the support of igus, the B-Human robots were able to win the world championship title 2-1 in the final.

Robots are increasingly making their presence felt not only in the industry, but also in football. At the international robotics competition - the RoboCup - in Sydney this year, the team B-Human from Bremen showed what small robots can do in the popular sport. Here, the German Standard Platform league champion fought for the world championship title against the reigning world champion from Leipzig.

When it comes to robotics, the annual RoboCup is the most important international competition. Teams of apprentices, students and faculty meet to test their new developments, and share their experiences and knowledge. This year, the international competition was held in Sydney. During the four-day tournament, the most varied types of robots competed in six disciplines and in 18 leagues from football and maintenance/service to logistics.

In the field of popular ball sports alone, various types of robots played in ten leagues. In the Standard Platform league all teams play against each other, with five NAO robots in each team. In the final of the league, B-Human from the University of Bremen and the German Research Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI - Deutsches Forschungszentrum für Künstliche Intelligenz) showed once again that they are among the best.

For the fourth time, Team B-Human and the reigning world champions from Leipzig entered the final of the RoboCup. While the team from Bremen were superior without conceding goals in the preliminary round as well as in the semi- and quarter-finals, they were trailing 0-1 after the first half in the final. In an exciting second half, the small Bremen robots pulled together and won the world championship title with a 2-1 score at the final whistle.

igus robotic components are available from Treotham Automation.