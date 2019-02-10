3D Ethernet cables enabling fast robot communication

Industrial robots are widespread in large-scale manufacturing, providing fast automation of processes and ensuring cost-efficiency for companies. igus has now developed a new long-lasting Ethernet cable, the CFROBOT8.PLUS designed to ensure flawless functioning of robot communication between the axes, the control system and super-ordinate systems, even under extreme stress. The new family of cables, available from Treotham , has been tested under torsion for several years at the in-house 2,750-square-metre test laboratory and has been running absolutely fault-free for more than 15 million cycles.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), more than 3 million industrial robots will operate worldwide by 2020 just to drive automation in manufacturing. At the same time, the requirements for safe communication between robots, axes, control systems and super-ordinate systems, are also rising.

“The probability that the communication of the future will be dominated by industrial Ethernet is quite high,” explains Rainer Rössel, chainflex cables division manager at igus GmbH. For this reason the motion cable specialist has been working for more than five years on the development of Ethernet cables for extreme three-dimensional stress and safe data transmission between the robot components.

At the SPS IPC Drives in Nuremberg, igus presented the CFROBOT8.PLUS cable family to a specialist audience. “With our new robot cable we have become the only manufacturer worldwide to offer a durable and tested torsion cable from stock, with up to ±360-degree torsion angle, and thus fill a gap in the market,” says Rössel.

Twistable cables, tested and guaranteed

The CFROBOT8.PLUS has been tested for torsion in the igus triflex e-chain series for three-dimensional motions with over 15 million cycles, resulting in the faultless functioning of the electrical features of Ethernet communication. The test series is still ongoing to determine the expected maximum service life and the final results are expected in a few years. This is because igus has been developing and testing cables for more than 30 years in the industry's largest laboratory, these cables being specially designed for use in energy chains. With more than 2 billion test cycles and over 1.4 million electrical tests per year, igus is considered the leading manufacturer of motion cables in energy chains.

igus is the only manufacturer worldwide to provide a guarantee of 36 months for its complete chainflex cable range including the new CFROBOT8.PLUS. The full igus range is available from Treotham Automation.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.