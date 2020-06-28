2 new modules added to Euchner MGB2 Modular multifunctional gate box

The new compact MCM extension module has two slots and can be assembled with up to six control or application elements

Treotham announces the introduction of two new modules for its successful Euchner MGB2 Modular multifunctional gate box. The new, small version of the MCM extension module offers space for up to six functions, which can be designed to meet individual requirements. What’s more, the new MSM submodule provides users with additional safety inputs for connecting external switches, meaning they can easily be connected to Profinet/ Profisafe.

MCM: compact, scalable and powerful

Treotham presents the perfect solution for users who require more than the six functions available with the MGB2 Modular safety door system by Euchner. The new compact MCM extension module has two slots, meaning it can be assembled with up to six control or application elements, for instance, with an emergency stop button and enabling switch or with a key-operated rotary switch. This means users can choose between this small extension module and the existing larger version, which has four slots to accommodate up to twelve additional control and application elements.

The MCM has many standout benefits. For example, the submodules with the function elements are simply inserted into the extension modules via a hot-plug and need only minimal configuration before they are ready for operation. The submodules can also be easily replaced if necessary. There are no limits to the MCM’s functional possibilities and applications. It can be installed separately from the MGB locking module and bus module – inside a production area, for example, with the bus module installed outside. The MCM can also be used in combination with the bus module without a locking module or door handle.

MSM submodule: decentralised peripheral as plug-and-play

The MCM extension modules can be used with the new MSM submodule as a decentralised peripheral for connecting electromechanical safety switches with M12 plugs. The fail-safe inputs can record the signal states of safety switches such as rope pull switches, emergency stop buttons and position switches and can transfer the safety signals to the control system via Profinet using the Profisafe protocol.

The MSM submodule has three dual-channel digital inputs, allowing up to six slots to be used as secure inputs when using the small MCM extension module. The MSM is equally suitable for M12 push-pull plugs and M12 threaded plugs. In addition, the system is hot-pluggable during operation and needs only minimal configuration before it is ready for use.

The MGB2 Modular has a modular system design to give users greater flexibility. As a result, extension modules and submodules are easily scalable and functions can be expanded and changed without difficulty. Users, therefore, benefit from a system that is customisable and flexible enough to meet any potential future requirements.

For more information, please visit the Treotham Automation website www.treotham.com.au or call 1300 65 75 64.