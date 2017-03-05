Tork industrial cleaning cloths keeping Porsche workshop immaculate

Industrial cleaning cloths from Tork Australasia are helping a Porsche workshop keep their work areas in perfect condition.

Mechanical workshops can be tough to maintain but when the work involves dealing with one of the best car brands in the world, it makes sense to invest some effort and use appropriate cleaning materials for the upkeep.

Grant Geelan, co-owner and Principal Mechanic of Autohaus Hamilton, refers to his immaculate workshop as his ‘field of dreams’. For over 40 years, the Autohaus Hamilton team has been proudly servicing, selling and custom-building Porsche cars for the road and for motorsport. Geelan has switched from rags to Tork industrial cleaning cloths in his workshop for everything from cleaning tools and benches to wiping down engine parts.

According to Geelan, unlike rags that fail to do a good job, Tork cloths are very absorbent, have a consistent size with no seams, and need to be taken only one at a time. Additionally, the low-lint surface of Tork cleaning cloths is an advantage in the engine building room where they work with high-end, expensive engines.

Since the switch, Autohaus Hamilton has found the usage costs of rags and Tork cloths to be similar, but waste generation has reduced substantially as the cloths are less bulky. Tork industrial cleaning cloths are also easier to store and manage as they stack easily and neatly into one cupboard.

Autohaus Hamilton has also installed the European designed, award-winning Tork dispensers in the workshop in addition to sleek black Tork hand towel and toilet paper dispensers in the washrooms.

The complete Tork range of workplace hygiene products in use at the Autohaus Hamilton workshop includes Tork industrial cleaning cloths, Tork W4 dispensers, Tork Xpress multifold hand towel dispensers – black, Tork multifold hand towels, Tork conventional toilet roll dispensers – black, Tork soft conventional toilet rolls, Tork foam soap dispensers – black, and Tork mild foam soap.

