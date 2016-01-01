Search

Tork Cleaning Cloths with exelCLEAN technology

by Tork Australasia
Improve efficiencies with Tork Cleaning Cloths and exelCLEAN
Tork Australasia has introduced an upgraded version of their cleaning cloths created using exelCLEAN technology for better cleaning efficiency and higher productivity.

Tork Cleaning Cloths

  • Patented endless fibre technology, exelCLEAN increases the strength of the cloth
  • Uniform construction improves durability and cleaning performance
  • New folded packs compressed to reduce storage space requirement by up to 26 percent
  • Two packs can be loaded at once into TorkW4 dispensers, reducing frequency of refills

Environmental benefits

The Tork exelCLEAN range contributes to a 14 percent reduction in carbon footprint through packaging and process improvements, helping users reduce their overall environmental impact. (Data supported by an LCA verified by IVL, Swedish Environmental Research Institute Ltd, 2016.)

