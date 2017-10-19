New Tork cleaning cloths with higher cleaning efficiency

I would like to enquire about Tork Australasia

Tork Australasia has introduced an upgraded version of their cleaning cloths created using exelCLEAN technology for better cleaning efficiency and higher productivity.

Tork produces these cleaning cloths using their patented endless fibre technology, exelCLEAN, which increases the strength of the cloth, says Sid Takla, Executive General Manager of Tork professional hygiene products. The resulting uniform construction improves durability and cleaning performance.

Additionally, Tork cleaning cloths are supplied in new folded packs that have been compressed to reduce storage space requirement by up to 26 percent, further adding to efficiencies. Also, two packs can now be loaded at once into TorkW4 dispensers, reducing the frequency of refills.

In addition to offering higher cleaning performance, durability, and storage and dispensing efficiencies, the Tork exelCLEAN range contributes to a 14 percent reduction in carbon footprint through packaging and process improvements, helping users reduce their overall environmental impact. (Data supported by an LCA verified by IVL, Swedish Environmental Research Institute Ltd, 2016.)

