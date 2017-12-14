Mastering tertiary facilities with Tork

Students and staff of one leading Australian tertiary institution have been using Tork Professional Hygiene products for many years. But they have recently undergone a changeover in all the washrooms and kitchens in over 120 buildings.

What was the catalyst for change? During a recent review of the toilet supplies contract, the facility manager, was introduced to new Tork products – Tork® SmartOne® Toilet Paper and Tork Foam Soap. “The new products and projected usage and cost savings were worth changing over,” he explained.

Thousands of dispensers have been removed and replaced across all the city campuses, with regional campuses still to be finalised. “It went seamlessly. Tork looked after everything and it happened a lot quicker than we expected,” said the facility manager.

Reports from the institution indicate that the savings are already being realised after only six weeks of installation.

“There has been an exceptional reduction in usage with the Tork H1 Hand Towel and the Tork Foam Soap,” he explained. Prior to the change, the institution was using various Tork interleave towels and Tork Spray Soap and they were going through refills quickly. “Now students only need one pump of foam soap to wash hands and one or two towels. In fact, some washrooms have only had one refill change in a whole month.”

Another plus, according to reports is the reduction in wastage. Tork Jumbo dispensers have been replaced with Tork SmartOne twin dispensers. Previously, small amounts of paper left on jumbo rolls were thrown away when dispensers were refilled to reduce the chance of run-out. With the centrefeed twin dispenser, the toilet paper can be used to the very end as there are two rolls, so there’s no chance of run-out and no wastage.

The coordinated and award-winning Tork dispensers in white have been installed in most buildings and black dispensers in some newly refurbished areas. “We’re really happy with the new dispensers,” said the facility manager, “And the service Tork provides – any requests are attended to quickly and easily.”

About Tork

Tork is the leading global brand in workplace hygiene. From paper towels in hospital washrooms to napkin dispensers in restaurant dining rooms, Tork delivers a great experience for the user and a convenient experience for the buyer. Tork is dedicated to serving your needs in a sustainable way – saving you time, money and effort, so you can focus on what matters most to your business. SCA licence the Tork trademark exclusively to Asaleo Care for use in Australasia.

To keep up with the latest Tork news and innovations, please visit: www.tork.com.au or www.tork.co.nz

About Asaleo Care (ASX:AHY)

Asaleo Care is a leading hygiene and personal care company that manufactures, markets, distributes and sells Personal Care and Tissue products used every day in households and businesses across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and a number of other countries in the Pacific. Asaleo Care’s portfolio of market-leading brands includes Sorbent, Handee, Purex, Libra, TENA, Tork, Treasures, Deeko, Viti and Orchid.

With eleven manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, Asaleo Care employs about 1,000 people who work together to make it easier for hygiene, health and wellbeing to be part of everyday life.

For more information visit www.asaleocare.com