Food Zone Primary (FZP) classification means a product is food contact safe -TORK

24 May 2018

While there can be vast differences between the regulations, expectations and auditing of food manufacturers and producers across the country, one thing remains constant – risk management is a key to success.

The requirements for certified food safety management systems are based on the principles of HACCP. HACCP International operates an assessment and certification scheme for equipment, materials and services used within the food industry that make a contribution to food safety – right down to wipers and cloths. Not all businesses are aware they can reduce their risk by using HACCP certified products.

But there is even more to the story, with HACCP International working to make certification more transparent and to help food businesses identify appropriate use of products with Food Zone classifications. Karen Constable, Technical Manager of HACCP International explained, “Evaluation of products and services is strictly confined to characteristicswhich could have an impact on food safety or on the proper operation of a HACCP based food safety programme.” In open-loop processing such as in the meat, seafood and poultry industry, this can be critical.

Certified products are classified as suitable for use in various applications or areas of a food facility. FZP (Food Zone Primary) items are suitable for use in the food zone and are suitable for contact with food, including wiping down meat and seafood. FZS (Food Zone Secondary) items are suitable for touching food contact surfaces but are not expected to touch food during normal conditions of use.

Wipers and cloths that are marketed with claims that they are suitable for direct contact with food must be verified to be eligible for certification. If they are found to be suitable for certification they will be classified FZP. Wipers that are marketed for use as aids to cleaning and for use on food contact surfaces are certified with the food zone classification FZS.

Global leading brand Tork Professional Hygiene recognise the importance of HACCP certification and have a large number of wipers, hand towels, soaps and dispensers that have passed the strict certification criteria. When a business buys a Tork product with HACCP certification they can be confident and assured that it has been assessed as safe for use in the food industry.

“Tork is the only brand with wipers and cloths that are HACCP certified FZP. It’s concerning that some open-loop food processing businesses are using uncertified products in direct contact with food. There is no knowing whether chemicals are leaching out or not,” explained Rochelle Lake, Tork Professional Hygiene. “HACCP FZP and ISEGA certification on Tork wipers and cloths make them a safer choice for the meat industry.”

HACCP FZP certified products include Tork Basic Papers, Wiping Papers and Tork Heavy Duty Cleaning Cloths. While Tork wiper dispensers are also HACCP certified – Splash or Spill Zone (SSZ).

“Verification of suitability for direct food contact can be done in a number of ways. Commonly, HACCP International will review and verify laboratory reports of testing for compliance to EU10/2011 and the requirements of EC1935/2004. The tests are used to check that the wiper (for example) does not let dangerous chemicals leach or migrate into food during contact,” said Constable.

If your business currently uses wipers, cloths or paper towel to wipe down meat and fish, you should be checking if it’s HACCP FZP. If it’s in the food zone, being food contact safe simply reduces the risk.

For a free sample pack visit www.tork.com.au/FZP