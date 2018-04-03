Why your plant needs a calibration management software solution such as 4Sight2™

To assist with key challenges of modern day plant operations, manufacturers are investing in improved calibration and asset management strategies. Smart, scalable and easy-to-use software solutions such as 4Sight2™ from Baker Hughes, a GE company, are essential tools for manufacturers to help improve efficiencies in their business.

Core reasons for you to invest in calibration management software:

Be fully compliant and audit ready

Regardless of the size of the installed base of your instrumentation, calibration always poses a challenge. A software solution that seamlessly integrates with existing calibration equipment can automate task downloads and direct uploads of results, providing simple control over calibration, maintenance workflow and easy access to audit-ready data.

Take a predictive approach to maintenance

Use comprehensive asset analysis to check each device’s performance over time. This will enable you to plan preventative actions and choose the most cost-effective and reliable equipment.

Have the flexibility to grow with operations

The ideal software solution is one that will grow with your plant operations, offering multi-license packages that can cater for an increasing number of technicians and equipment. As plant numbers grow plant managers can share insights about operations with consistent reporting and verifiable compliance. Having the ability to install software directly onto a company server in this context is a real benefit; as are lowered investment costs and minimized IT requirements in terms of server support, upgrade management and data backup.

Increase operational efficiencies

Plant operations will become more efficient with improved predictive and proactive maintenance (therefore less repairs or breakdowns). Unnecessary paperwork and filing tasks will be minimised and the quality of records for audits and compliance will improve.

For more information, call 1300 735 295, email infoindustrialAU@thermofisher.com or visit www.thermofisher.com.au/ge-test-calibration.