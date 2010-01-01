Water Level Loggers- Accurate. Reliable loggers for any budget

From advanced aquifer characterisation to economical data collection, the In-Situ Level TROLL® series of level/pressure and temperature instruments yields accurate measurements and offers powerful data logging and flexible communications. You'll find an instrument suited to your application and budget.

Available in absolute and gauged options, the absolute Level TROLL 400 measures and logs water level, water pressure, and temperature in a maintenance-free system ideal for long-term monitoring at flood-prone or high humidity sites. Durable titanium construction guarantees long-lasting performance in fresh or saline groundwater and surface-water environments. Available in non-vented (absolute) pressure ranges up to 1120 ft (341 m).

The gauged Level TROLL 500 includes increased accuracy compared to non-vented units. Records water level, pressure, and temperature in sub-1 inch applications.

The Level TROLL 700 is a specialised logger with a pressure range of 1,000 PSIA (693 m) with a logarithmic logging function and is available in gauged and absolute options.

Features:

Corrosion resistant titanium construction

Gauged and absolute pressure measurement options

Flexible native communication protocols (4-20 mA, SDI-12, RS485)

Integrate with telemetry systems and HydroVu Data Services for real-time data feedback

Benefits: