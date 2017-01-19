Thermo Fisher custom designs integrated water solution for Ichthys project

I would like to enquire about Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific supplied an integrated solution to the Ichthys LNG Project located off the coast of Australia.

One of the most significant oil and gas projects in the world, the Ichthys LNG Project will extract condensate gas from the offshore field and process it on a semi-submersible platform, separating gas from liquid prior to transporting the gas via a subsea gas pipeline to the LNG plant near Darwin.

Thermo Fisher Scientific was commissioned to provide an integrated water solution for boiler feed and condensate management at the oil and gas facility.

Using their extensive industry expertise and product knowledge, the Water Technology team from Thermo Fisher Scientific Environmental and Industrial Process Division provided an integrated solution comprising of Thermo Scientific Orion and Dr Thiedig GmbH products. Four wet racks were custom designed and delivered to the complex project as a complete solution.