Pressure Transmitter – Industry leading performance with the lowest total cost of ownership
Honeywell’s Smartline Pressure Transmitters include absolute, gauge, flange mount and remote seal transmitters that
meet industry requirements in performance, stability, reliability and rangeability
Features:
- Transmitter Stability of upto 0.01% span per year for 10 years
- Reference accuracy of upto 0.0375% span with optional 0.025% span
- Unequalled local display capabilities
- External Zero, Span and configuration capability
Benefits:
- Provides most accurate and reliable process measurement for improved process efficiency
- Innovative modular design reduces complexity along entire life cycle
- Rich transmitter interface provides capabilities for field operators to more efficiently perform tasks
- Solve problems and avoid errors with no need for a handheld device
Model numbers and details and differences between models in this range where appropriate.
Absolute Pressure Transmitters
Differential Pressure Transmitters
Flange Mount Transmitters
Gauge Pressure Transmitters
Remote Diaphragm Transmitters
Flush Mount Pressure Transmitters
