Pressure Transmitter – Industry leading performance with the lowest total cost of ownership

by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Honeywell’s Smartline Pressure Transmitters include absolute, gauge, flange mount and remote seal transmitters that

meet industry requirements in performance, stability, reliability and rangeability

Features:

  • Transmitter Stability of upto 0.01% span per year for 10 years
  • Reference accuracy of upto 0.0375% span with optional 0.025% span
  • Unequalled local display capabilities
  • External Zero, Span and configuration capability

Benefits:

  • Provides most accurate and reliable process measurement for improved process efficiency
  • Innovative modular design reduces complexity along entire life cycle
  • Rich transmitter interface provides capabilities for field operators to more efficiently perform tasks
  • Solve problems and avoid errors with no need for a handheld device

Model numbers and details and differences between models in this range where appropriate.

Absolute Pressure Transmitters

Differential Pressure Transmitters

Flange Mount Transmitters

Gauge Pressure Transmitters

Remote Diaphragm Transmitters

Flush Mount Pressure Transmitters

