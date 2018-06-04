NATA accreditation for TECTA B16 automated microbial detection system

Tamworth Environmental Laboratory of the Tamworth Regional Council has received NATA accreditation to use Canadian technology from TECTA-PDS to automate their water testing for E. coli and Total Coliforms.

The only US EPA approved automated method for drinking water compliance testing, the TECTA-PDS automated microbial detection system, TECTA B16 combines speed of detection with ease of testing. The portability and complete testing capabilities, including interpretation of results and full reports sent immediately via email, will provide lab grade quality results instantly for Tamworth Laboratory.

The laboratory was previously outsourcing their micro samples to an external lab, leading to a wait of several days to receive the results, which caused operational delays for both the lab and their customers.

Supplied by TECTA-PDS’ regional distributor Thermo Fisher Scientific , the TECTA B16 instrument is helping Tamworth reduce a minimum of 1 day time-to-result as well as minimise shipping costs for samples. The ease of use as well as the limited training required for a lab technician to run aseptic microbial samples is also helping Tamworth Lab from an operational perspective.

Tim Adams, EVP TECTA-PDS says, “This is a fantastic step forward in the Australian market. We are very proud to be adopted in over 35 countries and look forward to continuing to work closely together with Tamworth Laboratory and in Australia.”

Observing that the requirement for timely microbiological analysis for drinking water was identified as a public health issue in the region, James Anderson, Senior Laboratory Technician at Tamworth Environmental Laboratory said TECTA B16 provided the solution with the added benefits of rapid detection and notification over other methodologies.