Multiparameter Sondes- Fully Customisable ideal for groundwater and surface water monitoring

The Aqua TROLL 500 (non-logging) and 600 (logging) are customisable, powerful multiparameter sondes. It combines industry-leading water quality sensors, allowing the user to collect and analyse data using the VuSitu Mobile App on your Android™ device.

Rugged in groundwater and corrosion-resistant in surface water, the Aqua TROLL 500 and 600 deliver accurate data in an easy-to-use, customisable instrument. Features include a quick-read LCD status screen for visual indicators of overall readiness, battery life, and sensor status, as well as integrated Bluetooth® connection for wireless data access.

Both the Aqua TROLL 600 and the Aqua TROLL 500 are suitable for long term deployments, or for profiling applications.

The Aqua TROLL 600 has the added benefit of internal logging for long-term deployments and an onboard micro SD card for data backup and download. It also features low power consumption with 9+ months of battery life, and advanced antifouling to protect all sensors, make it perfect for challenging environments and long-term deployments in fresh and salt water applications.

The Aqua TROLL 500 and 600 feature self-compensating turbidity, optical RDO, and level, and comes in vented and non-vented options.

Features:

Measures optical RDO, pH/ORP, turbidity, conductivity, temperature, salinity, resistivity, TDS, density and pressure

Wet- mateable sensors that are also interchangeable.

Ammonium, chloride and nitrate ISE nutrient sensors are also available.

Site tagging, GPS coordinates and auto- calibration functions through the VuSitu Mobile App

Antifouling wiper cleans all sensors for higher quality data in long term deployments.

Benefits: