MC Toolkit Hand held communicator – rugged and reliable device management to reduce overall lifecycle cost

by Thermo Fisher Scientific
A portable computer based engineering and maintenance tool to configure, monitor, diagnose and manage smart field instruments/devices.

Features:

  • Configure any HART & Honeywell DE devices and access graph and chart data from the devices
  • 480*640 High resolution backlight display with ambient light sensor
  • Numeric Keypad with large buttons for easy operation
  • Industry grade ruggedness with IP65 enclosure and comes in both IS/Non-IS version

Benefits:

  • Lower your lifecycle costs through license free application and DD upgrades from our website
  • Achieve faster commissioning through offline configuration of HART devices through FDMs
  • Store the entire plant configuration by creating additional memory through an expandable industrial grade SD card
  • Enjoy smooth single handed operation using navigation keys and carry the device to any area with agency approvals

Model numbers and details and differences between models in this range where appropriate.

MCT404-ZZ No approval body certifications

MCT404-XI IECEx Intrinsically safe approval   

Thermo Fisher Scientific

MC Toolkit Rugged & Intrinsically Safe models
Thermo Fisher Scientific
5 Caribbean Drive
Scoresby
VIC 3179
Tel: 1300 735 295
Fax: 1800 067 639

