Infrared open path fixed gas detector

Searchline Excel open path infrared gas detection systems measure gas cloud concentration over a distance of up to 200 meters where gas concentrations are not uniform. It is totally immune to interference from sunlight or any other sources of radiation such as flare stacks, arc welding or lightning. It employs a patented double band pass filter that fully compensates for all types of fog and / or rain, thereby allowing it to continue to operate accurately and reliably in all climatic conditions.

Features:

Wider area coverage - most likely to pick up any leak

High sensitivity allows low alarm set points

Very high speed of response

Failsafe operation

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a full range of portable, fixed point and open path gas detection equipment which incorporates leading edge Infrared, Electrochemical, PID, Catalytic and Chemcassette® technology.