I would like to enquire about Thermo Fisher Scientific

The GE ultrasonic clamp-on flow meter available from Thermo Fisher Scientific combines a state-of-the-art flow measurement capability with a low-cost transmitter package that can be installed right at the process measurement point.

The flow meter uses transit-time flow measurement, wherein two transducers serve as both ultrasonic signal generator and receiver. The two transducers maintain acoustic communication by receiving ultrasonic signals from each other. The difference between the downstream and upstream transit ties is proportional to the velocity of the flowing liquid and its sign indicates the direction of flow.

Compared to traditional flow metering technologies, clamp-on transducers maximise convenience and flexibility, have a low installation cost and provide better than 1% reading accuracy in most applications.

Some of the applications covered by GE’s clamp-onflow meters include potable water, waste water, sewage, discharge water, irrigation water, cooling and heating water, irrigation water, hydrocarbon liquids, beverage, chemicals, lubricating oil, diesel fuel oils, diesel fuel and crude oil among many more.

Key features and benefits of GE ultrasonic clamp-on flow meters include economical non-intrusive flow measurement; extremely simple setup and installation; suitable for a wide range of pipe sizes and materials; velocity, volumetric and totalised flow outputs; clamp-on installation; and permanent solid couplant for clamp-on applications.