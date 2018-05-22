Defining smart: Honeywell’s SmartLine pressure measurement system continues to be an industry benchmark

Honeywell’s SmartLine smart pressure measurement system sets a benchmark for industrial operations – especially in harsh process environments with its renowned modular and robust pressure transmitters.

Offering total value across an entire plant lifecycle, from construction and operations to maintenance, the SmartLine pressure measurement systems provide industry leading total performance and stability. Their transmitters are designed around a high-performance piezoresistive sensor – sensing technology that supports Honeywell transmitters being recognised for their unsurpassed accuracy.

One of the key features of the SmartLine pressure transmitters is the modular design which makes it easy to replace hardware and indicators, change electronic modules or meter bodies without affecting performance. The SmartLine transmitter interface has an advanced graphics LCD display, and the transmitters have flexible configuration with no need for a handheld device.

SmartLine boasts polarity insensitivity – meaning the transmitters can be reversed without damaging or effecting normal operations. Another significant feature is the Smart Connection Suite – the transmitters integrate with all control systems. Importantly, all the products and protocols have to been tested and integrate with Honeywell’s Experion Process Knowledge System (PKS). The integration to Experion gives operators added benefits such as extended diagnostics, maintenance status displays and transmitter messaging.

The series ranges from absolute, differential, gauge, and remote seal transmitters to flanged (level) and multivariable transmitters as well as remote indicators. With better performance, modular construction, an advanced display and the peerless features available when used with Experion PKS, the SmartLine solutions can help reduce project costs and startup time, avoid downtime, improve product quality, reduce spare parts inventory and shorten repair times.

ThermoFisher Scientific is the authorized distributor for Honeywell in Australia. For more information visit www.thermofisher.com.au/ip