Search

dataTaker data loggers – Industry leading accuracy, compatibility and expandability

by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Visit Website
dataTaker DT80
dataTaker DT80
logo
1300 735 295

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image

The DT80 series 4 is a multi-purpose, stand alone and cost effective measurement and control data logger.

This solution has made monitoring extremely easier for variety of industries and they can measure most meteorological, hydrological, environmental, and industrial sensors.

Thanks to having the latest technology, it offers extensive communications capabilities, varied network and deliver data by using your preferred protocol. With support for multiple SDI-12 sensor networks, Modbus for SCADA systems, FTP and Web interface, 12V regulated output to power sensors, the DT80 is a totally self-contained solution.

The dataTaker DT80 comes in 3 different variants:

DT80M: DT80 with an integrated cellular modem

DT80W: DT80 with Wi-Fi

DT80G: DT80 with vibrating wire technology for Geotechnical applications

Based on your requirements we work closely with you to understand your needs and offer the best solution.

Features and benefits:

  • Universal: compatible with majority of the commercially available sensors
  • Programmable: user-friendly software to programme your logger
  • Expandable: expandable to 300 analogue inputs with expansion module
  • Programmable analogue output – for connection to SCADA or control application
  • Robust - operational in extreme conditions and environments
Thermo Fisher Scientific information and contact details

Contact Thermo Fisher Scientific

Visit Website
(Head office) Update these details
address map
Thermo Fisher Scientific
5 Caribbean Drive
Scoresby
VIC 3179
Tel: 1300 735 295
Fax: 1800 067 639

Contact Thermo Fisher Scientific

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
You might also like:

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox