dataTaker data loggers – Industry leading accuracy, compatibility and expandability

The DT80 series 4 is a multi-purpose, stand alone and cost effective measurement and control data logger.

This solution has made monitoring extremely easier for variety of industries and they can measure most meteorological, hydrological, environmental, and industrial sensors.

Thanks to having the latest technology, it offers extensive communications capabilities, varied network and deliver data by using your preferred protocol. With support for multiple SDI-12 sensor networks, Modbus for SCADA systems, FTP and Web interface, 12V regulated output to power sensors, the DT80 is a totally self-contained solution.

The dataTaker DT80 comes in 3 different variants:

DT80M: DT80 with an integrated cellular modem

DT80W: DT80 with Wi-Fi

DT80G: DT80 with vibrating wire technology for Geotechnical applications

Based on your requirements we work closely with you to understand your needs and offer the best solution.

Features and benefits: