An infrared point flammable hydrocarbon gas detector certified for use in potentially explosive environments

Searchpoint Optima Plus is an infrared point Hydrocarbon gas detector certified for use in potentially explosive atmospheres. The unit’s infrared detection principle offers the fastest speed of response and fail-to-safe operation. Reduced routine maintenance, when compared with conventional electro-catalytic based gas detectors, provides low ongoing cost. Advanced internal fault diagnostics and false alarm rejection algorithms ensures it delivers the highest level of operational integrity.

Features:

Failsafe operation

Fast speed of response

Reduced routine maintenance

Immune to catalytic poisons

Long operating life

Works in inert atmospheres

