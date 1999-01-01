Search

An infrared point flammable hydrocarbon gas detector certified for use in potentially explosive environments

by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Optima OELD Green display
Searchpoint Optima Plus is an infrared point Hydrocarbon gas detector certified for use in potentially explosive atmospheres. The unit’s infrared detection principle offers the fastest speed of response and fail-to-safe operation. Reduced routine maintenance, when compared with conventional electro-catalytic based gas detectors, provides low ongoing cost. Advanced internal fault diagnostics and false alarm rejection algorithms ensures it delivers the highest level of operational integrity.

Features:

  • Failsafe operation
  • Fast speed of response
  • Reduced routine maintenance
  • Immune to catalytic poisons
  • Long operating life
  • Works in inert atmospheres

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a full range of portable, fixed point and open path gas detection equipment which incorporates leading edge Infrared, Electrochemical, PID, Catalytic and Chemcassette® technology.

Thermo Fisher Scientific
5 Caribbean Drive
Scoresby
VIC 3179
Tel: 1300 735 295
Fax: 1800 067 639

