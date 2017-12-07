Woolworths secures liquor aisles with portable expanding barricades

The Woolworths Metro store in Armadale, Melbourne utilises portable expanding barricades from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) to secure their liquor aisles. For this prototype application, ATDC supplied their portable expanding barricades designed to deter persons from reaching through the barricade to access the bottles of alcohol. The barricades were also designed to prevent bottles being passed through them.

ATDC’s barricades are successfully serving their purpose as a powerful loss prevention tool reducing both theft and shrinkage, while also fulfilling the compliance requirements of prevailing state liquor licensing legislation.

ATDC’s S04-1 DD (Double Diamond) mesh portable expanding barricade was the product of choice for the Armadale store application with its tightly interwoven mesh creating a narrow 65mm pitch between the metal cross linkages and making it extremely difficult for anyone to reach through the barrier. Standing 2020mm high, the black powder-coated barrier has a seamless floor mounted locking arrangement to secure the installation; instead of attaching and locking the barrier to the aisle structure itself, the floor mounted locking mechanism has a surface mounted laser cut stainless steel floor plate to which the barrier engages at each end and locks.

During trading hours, the trackless, portable barricade is wheeled away on heavy duty non marking rubber bottom castors and stored completely out of sight.

The double diamond mesh portable expanding barricade has passed safety tests under the latest OH&S legislation; it has also been successfully tested by an independent NATA testing authority for compliance with numerous provisions of the Australian Standards for Temporary Fencing and Hoardings AS 4687-2007, namely for dynamic impact, simulated climbing and foothold aperture tests. The successful testing also confirms that the steel barricades are rigid, formidable and strong, yet extremely easy to operate.

ATDC is already installing these barricades at other stores in the Woolworths network including both BWS and Dan Murphy’s liquor outlets.

ATDC’s double diamond mesh barriers have the added advantage of being compliant under certain circumstances with the emergency exit provisions of the BCA.

ATDC’s portable expanding barricades are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra as well as in all regional centres across the country including Darwin, Townsville, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Wollongong and Geelong. These barricades are now also being successfully exported to South East Asia, the Asia Pacific region, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

For further information on ATDC’s comprehensive range of steel and aluminium barricades, visit their website or contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.