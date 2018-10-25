Search
Wide range of shopfront closures specified for new Westfield Coomera stores

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 25 October 2018
article image The ATDC installation at Elite Supplements
The recently opened redevelopment at the Westfield Coomera near QLD’s Gold Coast is an excellent showcase of a broad range of shopfront closures by The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC).

ATDC had a significant share of the work, supplying and installing a wide variety of its range of shopfront closures at the $470m Westfield Coomera development. The Scentre Group’s first Greenfield development, Westfield Coomera is a joint venture with QICGRE and spans in excess of 59,000 square metres. On completion, the shopping centre will offer 140 speciality retail stores.

ATDC’s shopfront closures were specified across many of the speciality retail stores throughout the shopping centre by the Westfield Design team. These include ATDC’s FC1 folding closures, S08 curved trellis doors, S06 straight line trellis doors, S04-1 trackless barriers as well as the S07-2 side-by-side space minimising closures.

Pictured above is the ATDC installation at Elite Supplements. The Project Architect was Kevin Snell Architects and the project manager for the job was Jeff Graham.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of shopfront closure doors, please visit their website or contact toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.

