Wide panel folding doors installed at ANU’s Hancock Library

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently completed an installation at the Australian National University’s Hancock Library in Canberra.

Specified by The Mill Design Company, ATDC’s wide panel 300mm folding door in a black powder-coated finish was installed at the library. Key requirements included a special radius curved aperture as well as a perforated mesh infill for ventilation on the top half of the door with a polycarbonate infill on the bottom half.

Similar to many of ATDC’s projects, the company had to deal with the challenge of sloping floors. The adjustability in the throw of ATDC’s down locking mechanisms assisted in achieving seamless lock-up for the customer.

Boss Projects Group of Kingston, ACT was the project manager for the job.

ATDC has been working on several prestigious university projects across Australia including Deakin University in Burwood, Melbourne (specified by Ian McEwan Designs), and the University of Geelong (specified by Baade Harbour Australia Architects for Barwon Health).

For further information on ATDC’s stylish folding doors, please visit their website or contact ATDC toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia.