Tarocash at Westfield Miranda secured with ATDC’s foldaway door closures

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) recently installed their foldaway door closures to the Tarocash tenancy at Westfield Miranda. An Australian retail menswear clothing chain, Tarocash is part of The Retail Apparel Group (RAG).

ATDC’s quality foldaway screens are approved and specified for use throughout the rapidly growing RAG store rollout across Australia and New Zealand.

Part of ATDC’s market-leading range of commercial door closures, the elegant foldaway screens installed at Tarocash featured a polycarbonate infilled screen panel door with aluminium framed extruded sections. The panels were 300mm wide and the door was powdercoated in a satin black finish with seamless up/down locking mechanisms.

LSC Shopfitting based in Burleigh QLD served as the project managers for this installation.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of commercial foldaway closures, please visit their website or contact them toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.