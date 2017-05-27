Swarovski store in Stockholm installs expandable gates

The Swarovski Group recently installed mobile and trackless expandable gates at one of their new stores in Stockholm, Sweden. A global corporation and a leading producer of crystal jewellery and accessories in Europe, Swarovski is headquartered in Wattens, Austria and operates a network of over 2800 stores in more than 170 countries.

The expandable gates installed at the Swarovski store have been configured in a multi-angled shape to accommodate the unique layout of the storefront. The trackless and freestanding design of these expandable gates avoids the need for any overhead support structure or headroom, simplifying installation.

Available in standard heights of 2020mm or 2520mm, the expandable gates come in unlimited spans due to their unique modular design to flexibly suit any application. The absence of the cumbersome and unwieldy removable mullions makes it easy and safe for the staff to operate the gates. From an aesthetic point of view, the expandable gates with their high quality gloss pearl white powder-coated finish and sharp precision angled lines, add to the visual appeal of the storefront.

The expandable gates are fabricated from precision engineered steel sections, come with multiple locking options, offering a compact, secure, strong yet lightweight solution, and operate on a series of heavy duty 75mm bottom thermoplastic rubber non marking castors. Both steel and aluminium expandable gates are available depending on the application with the latter more suitable for installation in a highly corrosive marine environment.

Expandable gates from The Australian Trellis Door Company are OH&S tested for safety and come with a detailed, written and independent WHS Risk Assessment. The gates are also independently tested for dynamic impact, simulated climbing and wind force overturn conditions under the Australian Standard AS 4687 -2007 Temporary Fencing and Hoardings. Further testing has been successfully completed for emergency egress under the Building Code of Australia where required.

ATDC’s expandable gates are recommended for temporary lockup of pop-up stores, kiosks and other temporary tenancies, access control at shopping centres and public buildings (such as railway stations and passenger terminals at airports and ferry stations), and Worksafe applications such as construction sites, events, entertainment venues, factory warehouses and loading docks.

ATDC’s expandable gates are also available for hire on a long, medium or short term basis.

For more information on the expandable gates, please contact toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia or visit ATDC’s website.