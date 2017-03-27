Superb Security Plantation Shutters

Both a top level security product and a high level, durable lifestyle product all in one.

Its security is provided by reinforced aircraft grade aluminium, a full metal frame and security rated 3-way locking mechanism. It complies with Australian security standards AS 5039 and AS 5040, having been tested by an independent NATA approved testing laboratory.

Lifestyle features include

The screens provide shade keeping heat out during summer while keeping warmth inside during winter

It preserves views through its multi-fold bi-fold features

Longevity is enhanced through its UV resistant powder-coated finish

Our shutters wont warp, crack or shrink. It is water resistant and has obvious fire advantages

A detachable fly-screening option is a further innovative feature

Security Plantation Shutters are suitable for securing French doors, patio doors, sliding glass bi-fold doors, skylights, casement and awning windows in the residential market and for securing shopfronts, showrooms, restaurants, clubs and large glass expanses in the commercial market.

