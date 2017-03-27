Search
Superb Security Plantation Shutters

by The Australian Trellis Door Company
02 95190844

Both a top level security product and a high level, durable lifestyle product all in one.

Its security is provided by reinforced aircraft grade aluminium, a full metal frame and security rated 3-way locking mechanism. It complies with Australian security standards AS 5039 and AS 5040, having been tested by an independent NATA approved testing laboratory.

Lifestyle features include 

  • The screens provide shade keeping heat out during summer while keeping warmth inside during winter
  • It preserves views through its multi-fold bi-fold features
  • Longevity is enhanced through its UV resistant powder-coated finish
  • Our shutters wont warp, crack or shrink. It is water resistant and has obvious fire advantages
  • A detachable fly-screening option is a further innovative feature

Security Plantation Shutters are suitable for securing French doors, patio doors, sliding glass bi-fold doors, skylights, casement and awning windows in the residential market and for securing shopfronts, showrooms, restaurants, clubs and large glass expanses in the commercial market.

To find out more about our plantation shutters click here or call us on 1300 289 159. 

The Australian Trellis Door Company information and contact details

Related The Australian Trellis Door Company News

Supplier news
New plantation shutters combine robust security with elegance
27/03/17 - ATDC introduces the 365 security plantation shutters designed to combine a high level of security with a durable lifestyle product.
Supplier news
Bunnings Perth store protected by ATDC’s heavy duty security door
08/11/16 - A heavy duty security door from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) is providing formidable protection to the Bunnings store in Inglewood, Perth.
Supplier news
ATDC’s expandable security doors now installed at overseas international airports
15/09/15 - Expandable security doors from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) have been installed at several overseas international airports.
Supplier news
ATDC seeing increasing usage of retractable security barriers
05/08/15 - The rapidly expanding Star Carwash network has adopted retractable security barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company to secure cleaning chemicals.
Supplier news
ATDC security barriers achieve new Australian Standard certification
22/07/15 - ATDC's portable security barriers were tested recently at a NATA Accredited Laboratory in Sydney.
View all The Australian Trellis Door Company news

