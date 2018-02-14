Stylish screens on countertops meet design goals at Port Macquarie resort

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Stylish curved security screens were fitted in a countertop application at the Rydges Sails Resort in Port Macquarie.

Installed by The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC), the attractive curved security screens were part of a multimillion-dollar building refurbishment carried out at this stunning bayside location, and specified to complement the stylish and contemporary design of the iconic waterfront destination.

Specified by architecture firm Hamilton Hayes Henderson, ATDC’s S08 curved security screens were perfect for the application since the countertop had virtually no available headroom to install overhead screens. The solution also needed to accommodate a tight curved radius, making the S08 security screen the product of choice for its ability to achieve tight 90-degree turns over a 600mm radius.

Key features of ATDC’s curved security screens installed at the resort include multiple intermediate up/down locking mechanisms along the span of the opening achieving a seamless lock up capability without the need for any floor tracking to secure the system in its locked position; heavy duty industrial grade top wheels with metal bearings and heavy duty top hangers ensuring a low friction, smooth and easy operation; and special powder-coated finish in high gloss Dulux Venerable Silver.

The standard stock finishes for ATDC’s S08 curved security screens are either a black satin or pearl white powdercoat.

ATDC’s curved security screens are now sold in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra and Darwin and across all regional towns including Newcastle, Geelong, Townsville, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast. ATDC products are also exported throughout South East Asia including Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam as well as the Asia Pacific, the Pacific Islands and the UAE.

