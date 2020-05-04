Search
Home > Stylish commercial folding closures for educational buildings
Stylish commercial folding closures for educational buildings

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 04 May 2020
article image Kensington Secondary School
The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) offers a range of stylish commercial folding closures ideal for securing schools, universities, colleges, TAFEs and other educational buildings.

Recently, ATDC’s commercial grade folding closures were installed at Kensington Secondary School, an independent public school located four kilometres from Perth, WA, to secure multiple locations.

ATDC’s polycarbonate infilled doors were selected by the school administrators not only for their ability to protect the school from outside elements but also the design that allows light to pass through the translucent materials. Another reason was the ability to lock the closures in the open position through the use of its seamless up/down locking mechanisms, thereby preventing students from moving the doors.

Infill options for these sideway stacking folding closures also include a ventilated perforated mesh infill and a solid aluminium sheeting infill. Powdercoated finishes can be selected from the Dulux Australia powdercoat range.

For further information, please contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit their website

