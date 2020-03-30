Search
Home > Social distancing compliance with ATDC’s emergency crowd control barriers
Related Supplier News
Emergency temporary security barriers for projects on hold
Emergency temporary security barriers ...
ATDC’s trackless security barriers are available to hire or rent for short, medium or long term leases.
ATDC’s shop closure doors installed across Guzman network
ATDC’s shop closure doors installed ...
ATDC has installed their unique shop closure doors at numerous Guzman Y Gomez (Guzman) restaurants across Australia.
ATDC installs safety barriers at new community library in Green Square, Sydney
ATDC installs safety barriers at ...
The new community library at Green Square features extendable safety barriers from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) at the entrance.

Social distancing compliance with ATDC’s emergency crowd control barriers

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 30 March 2020
Supplier News
article image Public access through travelators and escalators is efficiently controlled using ATDC’s temporary barriers
logo
028723 2800

Contact supplier

Your Email * indicates mandatory fields.
image
Visit Website

The global coronavirus pandemic presents extraordinary health and safety challenges, especially in public and commercial spaces.

Building landlords, business owners and property/ facility managers are required to enforce social distancing on their premises, and ensure patrons, customers and visitors comply with both state and federal legislation in this regard.

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) offers a versatile range of emergency crowd control barriers that can be used in commercial or public buildings for immediate compliance with the social distancing legislation.

Key features of ATDC’s crowd control barriers include mobile and trackless design allowing simple set-up and relocation; heavy duty non-marking bottom rubber castors for easy portability; 2020mm or 2520mm height options available ex-stock; option to lock into side walls or floors; OH+S certified and safe to operate; and no support structure required, with lock-up achievable immediately and cost-effectively.

ATDC’s emergency crowd control barriers are available at a relatively inexpensive cost, and can either be purchased ex-stock or rented by the customer.

For further information, please contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit their website

Visit Website

Newsletter sign-up

The latest products and news delivered to your inbox

Crowd Control Barriers Mobile Barriers Portable Barriers Temporary Barriers