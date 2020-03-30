Social distancing compliance with ATDC’s emergency crowd control barriers

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Public access through travelators and escalators is efficiently controlled using ATDC’s temporary barriers

The global coronavirus pandemic presents extraordinary health and safety challenges, especially in public and commercial spaces.

Building landlords, business owners and property/ facility managers are required to enforce social distancing on their premises, and ensure patrons, customers and visitors comply with both state and federal legislation in this regard.

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) offers a versatile range of emergency crowd control barriers that can be used in commercial or public buildings for immediate compliance with the social distancing legislation.

Key features of ATDC’s crowd control barriers include mobile and trackless design allowing simple set-up and relocation; heavy duty non-marking bottom rubber castors for easy portability; 2020mm or 2520mm height options available ex-stock; option to lock into side walls or floors; OH+S certified and safe to operate; and no support structure required, with lock-up achievable immediately and cost-effectively.

ATDC’s emergency crowd control barriers are available at a relatively inexpensive cost, and can either be purchased ex-stock or rented by the customer.

For further information, please contact ATDC toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435 or visit their website.