Smart loss prevention solution with ATDC’s barriers

By The Australian Trellis Door Company 10 April 2020
article image ATDC's smart loss prevention barriers
028723 2800

The worldwide pandemic has forced many businesses and service providers to operate with reduced staff strength. In such an environment, these businesses have an increased need for innovative and cost-effective unmanned solutions to assist them with loss prevention for both business assets and inventories.

Businesses such as logistics companies, couriers and postal services, warehouses, hotels, or hostel accommodation providers have gone from a 24/7 manned service to reduced working hours and limited staff due to minimal demand for their services. However, such companies are looking for solutions such as passive barrier systems to assist them with loss prevention as well as effective inventory control.

The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) offers smart loss prevention barriers that are available quickly ex-stock at an affordable price to either purchase or hire.

Key features of ATDC’s loss prevention barriers include lockable, mobile and trackless design; easily transportable and relocatable for use in multiple locations within the same business; standard height options of 2 metres or 2.5 metres; heavy duty bottom thermoplastic non-marking castors; safety tested by an external NATA accredited laboratory; OH&S compliance; and option of emergency exit facility for quick keyless egress under BCA requirements.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of smart loss prevention control barriers, please visit their website or contact them toll free on 1800657435 from anywhere in Australia.

