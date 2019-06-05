Slimline folding shutters secure Krispy Kreme at Chatswood Interchange

I would like to enquire about The Australian Trellis Door Company

Slimline folding security shutters from The Australian Trellis Door Company (ATDC) were installed for Krispy Kreme at Chatswood Interchange, Sydney to secure their storefront. The latest installation follows a similar project at Krispy Kreme’s new Parramatta store.

A global doughnut and coffee shop chain, Krispy Kreme was founded in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA. More than 4300 staff are employed at over 1000 locations across the globe.

ATDC’s high end slimline 150mm panel folding security shutter was installed to a height of 3100mm. This model can be installed to a maximum height of 4500mm based on the customer’s application. The shutter was powder-coated in a gloss white finish with transparent polycarbonate infills.

Key features of ATDC’s folding security shutters include unlimited maximum span; ability to easily traverse radius curved apertures; and wide range available to complement 150mm wide panel doors. ATDC also offers 200mm and 300mm wide panel shutters.

Richmond+Ross based in Crows Nest, Sydney served as the project managers for this installation.

For further information on ATDC’s full range of folding security shutters, please visit their website or contact toll free from anywhere in Australia on 1800657435.